Man drowns trying to help son

CNN - Regional

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE GENEVA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The body of a 31-year-old Illinois man was pulled from Geneva Lake Monday morning, Aug. 2. Officials say Antonio Delasancha Jr. was trying to help his son who was struggling in the water when he drowned.

According to Geneva Lake police, Antonio was driving a 2000, 17′ Tracker boat boat Sunday, Aug. 1, pulling his two pre-teen daughters on a tube. One girl fell off the tube and Antonio turned around to pick her up. When the boat stopped to pick up the girl, Antonio’s 11-year-old son — who was wearing a life jacket, — jumped into the water to swim.

Officials say the boy started to drift away from the boat and began to struggle. Antonio then jumped in the water without a life jacket to try and help his son but while swimming toward him, authorities say Antonio went under the surface and did not come up.

A search and rescue began just after 7 p.m. Sunday night, and turned into a recovery operation. Antonio’s body was found using sonar technology. Out of safety concerns, his body was pulled from the water Monday morning.

An investigation is ongoing. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is assisting in the investigation.

Geneva Lake Police, along with Town of Linn, City of Lake Geneva, Village of Fontana, Williams Bay Fire and Rescue units responded along with Water Safety Patrol. A MABAS Water Rescue alarm was activated. Units from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois responded to assist in the rescue/recovery operations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.