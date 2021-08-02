Kansas City’s new mask mandate is back today. Here’s what you need to know.

CNN - Regional

By Savannah Rudicel, Shain Bergan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — Kansas City’s second mask mandate has begun, with new rules on when you should be masked up and when you can go without a face covering.

The new mandate, announced last week by Mayor Quinton Lucas, includes indoor locations of public accommodation, such as bars, restaurants, grocery stores and businesses where members of the public are generally allowed inside, when six feet of distance is not possible. People do not have to wear face coverings outdoors.

The order includes anyone 5 years old or older.

The rules are in effect until at least Aug. 28. The Kansas City Health Department will handle any reports of businesses or organizations not complying with the order.

“We got a problem,” the mayor said. “We’re not in an easy place right now. We need to make sure people are getting vaccinated. While there are rising infection rates around the country, the fact that we are at the level we are, the fact that we are leading the country, us, Louisiana, Florida, it’s not a place we want to be.”

