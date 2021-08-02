4 children shot in 4 months: What violence prevention advocates have to say after 2-year-old killed in Milwaukee

CNN - Regional

By Frank Healy

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Four times in less than four months, a young child, shot by a gun in an incident involving an unsecured gun, on Sunday, August 1, a 26-year-old man is in custody after a two year old died from a gunshot wound in Walker’s Point.

Milwaukee police said the 26-year-old man will likely be charged by the District Attorney in the coming days, violence prevention officials said situations like these where a child is shot by another child, can be prevented.

“Now how would that child even know to pull the trigger and how did you get access to a gun,” wondered Michael Schwritz.

He was one of many gathering after it all happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Neighbors said they didn’t even hear the gun go off before first responders began to arrive.

“I’m thinking, what’s up parents here, there has to be some accountability for how that child was able to get that gun for this sad thing you know I mean, it’s happened a few times, you know, more a child shoots another child,” said Schwritz.

Schwirtz isn’t the only one thinking about this, Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Arnitta Holliman said if guns aren’t being secured correctly, a life can end instantly.

“The most important thing is that if people are going to own guns and obviously people do that they are doing it responsibly,” said Holliman.

Holliman said the most important thing is securing your weapon, either in a place children can’t reach, with a gun lock, or preferably, both.

Gun locks are available with no questions asked, from Hollman’s department, your local police district, fire department, or any health center or the health department.

“The gun locks are free, you can take as many as you want as many as you need. Get them for family members, friends, other people that you know that own guns and they are not keeping them locked away,” said Holliman.

Holliman says they’ve given out over 5-thousand gunlocks in the past year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.