Teen says she shieled young cousins from gunfire

By Shelby Myers

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Mobile teenager said she was shot twice while trying to protect her cousins during an ambush. The girl is out of the hospital, but still recovering. Her family is calling her a hero.

With her mother’s permission to talk to us, 14-year-old Crystal Holifield said she was coming home from dinner with some friends and family around July 17th, when someone came up to their car near Sage Ave. and started firing.

Holifield’s aunt sent FOX10 News pictures that appear to show eight bullet holes in a car.

Holifield said it was dark and she couldn’t see who was pulling the trigger, but when she realized what was happening, she said she jumped over to shield her two and five year old cousins and took two bullets to the hip.

Holifield said, “We just turned on some street and they started shooting. We couldn’t see nobody. We don’t know who. It was dark. I thought we were going to die I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t want the babies to get hurt. I was also thinking about them.”

Holifield said she had to have surgery to remove one of the bullets, but the other one is still in her. She now gets around with the help of a walker, but said she would do it all again to save her cousins.

Mobile Police said the car Holifield was in has been impounded and they are investigating if this crime is related to other incidents that same night.

If you know anything about what happened, call MPD.

