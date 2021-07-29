Owner surrenders dozens of animals seized from Maine farm, gets lifetime ownership ban

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) — The owner of a farm in Springvale has surrendered custody of dozens of animals to the state.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Animal Welfare Program seized 20 horses, 11 chickens, two pigs, six dogs, six cats, two geckos, three rats and one bearded dragon from the farm on Deering Neighborhood Road on July 14.

Officials say a woman rescued the animals but was then unable to keep up with their care.

At an initial possession hearing Wednesday, she surrendered custody of all but two dogs and two cats. She acknowledged she could not properly care for the animals and received a lifetime animal possession ban. She can ask the court to reduce that to a five-year ban.

The state says no charges will be filed.

Animal Welfare Program director Liam Hughes says the animals are now getting the medical care and attention they need. Officials had previously said the animals were not used to human contact.

Anyone interested in adopting any of the animals should keep an eye on local shelter websites to see when the animals will be available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.