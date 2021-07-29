OKC man who didn’t believe in vaccine fighting for his life with COVID-19-induced pneumonia

CNN - Regional

By Christine Stanwood

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Cheyne Satter, a 27-year-old man from Oklahoma City, is fighting for his life as he has spent the last 12 days in a hospital with COVID-19-induced pneumonia.

His wife told KOCO 5 he did not believe in the vaccine until now.

Instead of celebrating a wedding anniversary, Cheyne spent it on a ventilator and in a coma at St. Anthony Hospital’s intensive care unit due to COVID-19.

“We’re working people. We pay our taxes. We go to work. We come home,” Liz Satter said. “We’re normal people, and it could happen to us.”

Cheyne hasn’t been home for almost two weeks, so his wife, Liz, sends him text messages.

“Every day, every night, I tell him how my day went. And, you know, we came and saw him. It kind of keeps me close to him,” Liz said. “I imagined myself many, many times trying to tell my son that his daddy wasn’t coming home, and that was really hard.”

Cheyne is now in the fight for his life against COVID-19-induced pneumonia.

“That Friday, he was saying he wasn’t feeling good. And then, by Tuesday, he had a 105 fever,” Liz said. “And then, by Saturday, he was in the hospital on a ventilator. So, it moves fast, and it doesn’t stop.”

His belief, according to Liz, was “if he was going to get COVID, then he would have got it already.”

So, Cheyne didn’t get vaccinated.

“When the shots came out, my husband, and even myself, were like dead-set, like, no, we don’t need the shot. I’ve already had COVID,” Liz said.

Liz is sharing her husband’s story because he cannot.

“The last two weeks have been hell,” she said.

Liz now pleads with others to get the vaccine.

“We were that family that thought it would never happen to us. That’s kind of what would hit me the hardest,” Liz said. “What if we could have done this better? What if I would have just made him go get the shot? What if we didn’t spend so much time arguing about it? What if? He probably wouldn’t be in the position he’s in today.”

Since speaking with KOCO 5 Wednesday morning, Cheyne’s x-ray showed increasing pneumonia. As for his recovery, he’s looking at another three to six months in the hospital, and that’s without physical therapy.

“You can’t change the strong opinions, but you can help the people that are on the fence,” Liz said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Satter family.

