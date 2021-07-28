Some Fans Are Selling Off Their Lollapalooza Tickets Due To Concerns About COVID

CNN - Regional

By Charlie De Mar

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Fans scooped up tickets for Lollapalooza as soon as they went on sale – but on Tuesday night, 48 hours away from the opening act – some have chosen not to go.

Some fans have even sold their tickets on eBay to the highest bidder. And as CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, concerns over the coronavirus and specifically the Delta variant may be to blame.

Lollapalooza was silenced last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the four-day music fest, which draws crowds around 100,000 each day, will go on this year – with setup well under way.

Claire Woods has gone to Lollapalooza in previous years, and she bought her tickets almost immediately

“When the lineup came out during school, I literally screamed in the hallway, I was so excited,” she said. “I was like, no way! Like, these are some of my favorite artists.”

But Woods recently sold her ticket. She won’t be going to Lolla this year.

“I actually sold my ticket just due to like health reasons,” she said. “I’m also type 1 diabetic, and I just don’t want to get sick – especially because I leave for school in about two weeks, and I don’t want to get my family sick either.”

The 18-year old is vaccinated. But despite safety measures in place like proof of vaccination to enter or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the festival, Woods said it is just not worth the risk.

“I just don’t want to get sick before leaving for school. I’m so looking forward to going to college this fall,” she said. “And I just really want to enjoy that experience and really want to prioritize my education and my health over going to a concert.”

Online, there are loads of tickets being sold — not all due to COVID. But it is a factor that has some rethinking the party in Grant Park – at least one poster on the Chicago Reddit page also reported selling their ticket due to concerns about the pandemic.

“I’d rather be safer than sorry in the long run,” Woods said.

if you plan on coming to Lollapalooza, you are being asked to print out your negative covid test or proof of vaccination – don’t just rely on showing it on your phone.

That is in part to avoid any chokepoints or crowding when entering Lolla.

If you test positive for COVID-19 before Lollapalooza, you are eligible for a refund.

