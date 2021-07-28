Police: MBTA Bus Rider Smashed Out Window When Asked To Wear Mask

CNN - Regional

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Transit police are looking for a woman who they say damaged an MBTA bus instead of complying with face mask requirements.

The incident happened at Chelsea’s Bellingham Square on Sunday just before 4 p.m.

“#MBTA bus operator asked a passenger to put a mask on and she responded by smashing out the bus window,” Transit police tweeted.

Masks are required on the MBTA and public transportation, per CDC guidelines.

Police said the woman depicted in surveillance footage is wanted for questioning in regards to “malicious destruction of property.”

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact police.

