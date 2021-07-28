Former volunteer fire chief killed in house explosion

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

ROME, Wisconsin (WISN) — A volunteer fire department confirmed its former chief was killed in the house explosion in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

“The Rome Fire Department will be temporarily out of service, until Wednesday, July 28th at 4pm as we grieve the loss of a former chief of the department,” a post on the Rome Fire Department Facebook page read.

The message did not identify the former chief by name.

“Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers go out to the family as they deal with the devastation that happened today,” the post read.

The blast happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on North Water Street.

Images from News Chopper 12 show there was nothing left of the house but debris.

Firefighters could be seen spraying water into the basement of the home.

The force of the blast appeared to cause part of the foundation wall to collapse.

Splintered lumber littered the yard and other debris hung from nearby trees and power lines.

The doors of a garage were also blown in.

Neighbors said it sounded like a bomb went off.

“Wow, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” said Jessica Hensgen, who was in the area.

Early photos sent to WISN 12 from the scene showed a large cloud of white smoke.

We Energies officials said its crews was called to the scene, but did not have any details about what happened.

Investigators said two people lived in the home that exploded.

The fire department said only one person was was home at the time of explosion.

Friends said the person’s wife was out.

Neighbors also said the person who died was loved by many in Rome, a town of about 700 residents.

“He was a pretty avid fisherman. He was a sportsman and all around good guy,” said Michael Moyer, who was friends with the victim.

Officials had not publicly identified the person who died by name, citing the wait to notify the person’s family.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said everyone else was accounted for.

Investigators believe the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak.

“All indications from previous gas explosions are very similar to a gas explosion, but until the DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) comes through with their fire investigators to go through the rubble and determine what it was, unknown at this time,” Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen said.

Properties nearby also suffered damage.

Authorities evacuated homes and buildings within a square mile around the scene.

Those residents were later allowed to return to their homes.

Previously closed road were expected to reopen after We Energies crews restored service and cleaned up debris.

