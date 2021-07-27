Deputies kill suspect who stabbed K-9, attempted to stab officers

CNN - Regional

By Melissa Hudson

GOBLES, Michigan (WBND-LD) — Deputies shot and killed a 39-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a K-9 multiple times and attempted to stab deputies who were trying to take him into custody Monday evening, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 300 block of N. State Street for reports of a domestic assault around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they spoke with the woman who called and learned the suspect was in the crawl space, reports said.

The man had outstanding arrest warrants, according to deputies.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and K-9 Kuno was brought in to assist in apprehending the suspect.

When Kuno located the suspect in the crawl space, the suspect stabbed Kuno multiple times, reports said.

Kuno retreated and deputies attempted to subdue the suspect, but he attempted to stab deputies, reports said.

Deputies used a taser on the suspect, but it did not have any effect on the suspect.

The suspect continued to charge deputies, so they fired at the suspect.

The suspect died of his injuries.

K-9 Kuno was taken to an emergency veterinary office where he is stable.

Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation.

