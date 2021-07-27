Baller Dream Foundation donates toys and other supplies to USA Hospital

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WALA) — On Tuesday July 27 morning, the Central Gulf Coast office of The Baller Dream Foundation (BDF) will be making a special delivery to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, which will include an assortment of art supplies, toy & activities, gas gift cards, and restaurant gift cards.

The funding of these items was made possible by generous donations that were made during a charity event held on June 23 at Little Point Clear, in Fairhope.

The Baller Dream Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that lifts the spirits of brave young cancer warriors, ages birth-25.

The young people served by BDF are not called patients, but “Ballers”. Baller is a modern-day term suggesting a person is doing well, feeling well, and in control.

BDF Ballers are incredibly resilient, courageous, and deserving of recognition for their tenacity and conquer-cancer mindset.

The Central Gulf Coast BDF is working closely with Mobile based, USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital and provides in-hospital, volunteer-led activities to help ease the minds of young warriors, as well as support for their families.

For more information contact Pam Hunter, Central Gulf Coast Executive Director at Pam@ballerdream.org or check out the website ballerdream.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.