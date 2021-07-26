Man gets 50 yrs for killing, dismembering wife

CNN - Regional

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Des Moines man convicted of killing and dismembering his wife last year was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Datron Simmons was sentenced Friday. His sentence requires him to serve 35 years behind bars.

He was convicted of second-degree murder last month.

Authorities said Datron Simmons killed his wife Connie Simmons on Sept. 6, 2020, at their home on the 2100 block of 23rd Street in Des Moines.

Police reports stated Datron contacted authorities and lied about where Connie was. When authorities tried to contact him again, he attempted to flee.

Police found Connie’s body near a wooded area a few days later. Court documents state Datron had an altercation with Connie before she died.

“The defendant admitted to disposing of her body in an attempt to conceal her death,” the police report states. “The defendant’s statement was corroborated by crime scene evidence.”

