Arizona’s first ‘Cannabis-friendly’ hotel opens

By Peter Valencia

PHOENIX (KPHO) — The Clarendon Hotel and Spa in downtown Phoenix is open for business. Hotel managers say it is “Arizona’s first Cannabis-friendly hotel.”

“We are a cannabis-friendly hotel and have a cannabis-friendly event company that is elevating and educating the community about cannabis,” says Daron Brotherton, the VP of Operations at the hotel.

The cannabis sleeping rooms are located on the west side of the hotel property where guests can partake in edibles, flower and vape which have been purchased at a local dispensary. Cannabis flower usage is allowed in designated areas only. To shop for cannabis, the hotel will offer a car service to drive guests to a dispensary where they can also rent pipes and bongs.

The only difference guests would notice in the cannabis rooms is that each will contain a ‘scrubber,’ which recirculates the air to keep things fresh. Between guests, a more powerful cleaner is brought in for a deeper clean of the environment. There is no cigarette smoking allowed in any of the hotel rooms.

The property is listed on “Bud and Breakfast,” a website listing cannabis-friendly accommodations worldwide.

Chef Drew Tingley, who was on the 19th season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” and Chef Derek Upton, dubbed “Arizona’s Cannabis Chef,” say they are trying to enlighten the public about their positive health experiences with the plant. Both shared experiences about how cannabis replaced prescription medication for depression and anxiety in addition to other health issues.

Chef Derek and Chef Drew are hosting a six-course intimate dinner with cannabis-infused cuisine on Monday, July 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets can be bought at Event Hi using the keyword: Elevated Under the Stars.

