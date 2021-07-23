‘The Lord called them’: Iowa husband and wife die hours apart

CNN - Regional

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

GARNER, Iowa (KCCI) — July 20, 2021, is a day the Wold family will never forget.

Candy Engstler said her Tuesday morning started very early.

“They called me from the nursing home about 4 a.m. and said she had passed,” said Jim and Wanda Wold’s daughter Candy Engstler.

She and her sister then went to the nursing home in Garner to be there when his father was told his wife, their mother, had passed away.

“He folded his hands with both of us on either side and said ‘thank you, Jesus. Thank you for taking her and would you please take me,'” Engstler said.

Hours later he got his wish.

“About 7 (a.m.) I got the call he also passed,” Engstler said.

Engstler said her mother battled Alzheimer’s for years and her father was fighting physical issues. Losing her 96-year-old mother and 94-year-old father on the same day was hard, but Engstler is comforted by the fact her parents’ 73-year marriage was based on love and faith.

She can’t help but think a higher power played a role.

“He allowed them both to go on the same day. I feel it was their time. The Lord called them and he called them in a beautiful way so I will just hang onto that,” Engstler said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.