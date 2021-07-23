25-year-old woman facing charges for allegedly assaulting 4 Asian victims in Queens

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — A 25-year-old woman is under arrest and facing charges for allegedly assaulting four Asian victims.

Maricia Bell was taken into custody Thursday and will be charged with four counts of assault as a hate crime.

She was picked up at a grocery store on Parsons Boulevard after she was identified by an employer.

Police described the four incidents she is suspected in:

-On March 23, at 8:55 a.m., at 71-43 Kissena Blvd, the suspect looked at the victim, asked, “why are you looking at me?” and then punched the 23-year-old Asian man in the face causing minor scratches.

-On June 16, at 6:14 p.m., inside a grocery store located at 70-63 Parsons Blvd, the suspect approached a 34-year-old Asian woman, asked her, “why are you looking at me?” then punched her in the back of the head with a closed fist.

-On July 11, at 10 p.m., at the corner of 72nd Avenue and Parsons Blvd, the suspect approached a 73-year-old Asian woman in a parking lot and punched her in the cheek causing pain and swelling.

-On July 21, at 7:30 a.m., the suspect approached a 75-year-old Asian woman collecting cans from behind, and struck her in the back of the head with an unknown object.

