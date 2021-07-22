Swarm Of Bees Removed From Times Square For 2nd Time In 2 Weeks

CNN - Regional

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Bees are taking over Times Square again.

For the second time in as many weeks, NYPD beekeepers responded to the area Wednesday.

This time, a smaller swarm of about 10,000 bees was gently removed and relocated.

Two weeks ago at the same location, officers took away a swarm of about 25,000 bees.

