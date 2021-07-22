Brevard Zoo releases Pearl the sea turle in Satellite Beach

CNN - Regional

SATELLITE BEACH, Florida (WESH) — It was a bittersweet day for workers at the Brevard Zoo.

After four months of rehab, the zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center released Pearl, a juvenile green sea turtle, back into the ocean.

Pearl was nursed back to health after being brought to the zoo in March, sick with shell inflammation.

