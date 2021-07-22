17-year-old boy shot, killed outside Phoenix home

CNN - Regional

By KTVK/KPHO

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old outside a Phoenix home. It happened at about 6:30 Wednesday evening in a neighborhood north of 33rd Avenue and Van Buren Street, not far from Carl Hayden High School.

Officer found the wounded teen when they arrived on the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not released any information about the teen, saying only that he was shot while he was standing outside.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, nor have they released any information about the suspect or suspects.

This is one of two unrelated homicide investigations in Phoenix this morning.

