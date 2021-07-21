Woman Punched In Back Of Head In Unprovoked Subway Attack

CNN - Regional

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Another unprovoked attack was caught on video at a subway station in Manhattan.

This incident happened around 10:15 p.m. last Thursday on the 7 train platform of the Grand Central station.

Surveillance video shows the suspect run up behind a woman and punch her in the back of the head.

Police said the 60-year-old victim suffered injuries to her head and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

The suspect took off on a northbound 5 train.

Subway riders CBS2’s Christina Fan spoke with said they were hardly shocked.

“Got to be careful, watch your surroundings,” one rider said.

“Surprising? No. We live in New York, and unfortunately these are one of the things we have to deal with,” another rider added.

Crime Stopper posters on the same platform detail the last attack that happened this month. Police said a suspect slashed a fellow passenger in the face aboard a southbound 7 train on July 5.

Asked whether she felt nervous on the subway, one rider said, “Sometimes, especially late in the evening, you have a lot of homeless people here.”

“All the nuts are running around, and no one can make them be medicated,” said another rider.

The city has increased police presence underground by the hundreds. While overall transit crime is down 27%, riders say they are not feeling the desired effect.

This past Saturday, a failed robbery attempt inside the Canal Street station left 58-year-old seamstress Than Than Htwe in a coma. She and her son stumbled down the stairs during a struggle with the suspect.

“At that moment, he just very frantically yelled out very loud for help,” the victim’s family told CBS2. “There was a lot of blood.”

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

