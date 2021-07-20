Couple share special moment renewing wedding vows at Murfreesboro Waffle Hous

CNN - Regional

By TERRY BULGER

Click here for updates on this story

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — It was a special day and a special moment on Monday at a Murfreesboro Waffle House.

Living with dementia, Caroline Payne got the rare chance to leave her assisted living home and see the place where for 60 years she and her husband spent date nights together.

Caroline Payne rarely goes on dates anymore, but she had one on Monday.

She was all dolled up for an afternoon trip to Waffle House, her favorite place.

She’s 79 and has dementia. She no longer speaks, so her husband Larry speaks for her.

The couple met at Central High, love at first math and English test.

“She’s my wife of 60 years,” said Larry Payne. “I worked her math stuff, she worked my English stuff.”

They got married 60 years ago and only a few things have kept them apart.

His service as an Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam.

“Spent a year with the flying guns. First Huey they had,” said Larry Payne.

Then during her battle with COVID-19 last year, he visited her at 4 p.m. every day outside her window.

“I don’t want her to forget me,” said Larry Payne.

On Monday they were back at Waffle House for old times sake.

The staff put down their spatulas and picked up their cameras.

Larry and Caroline Payne renewed the wedding vows they shared in 1961.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.