4 Sheep Rescued From Trunk Of Car In Hunt County During Traffic Stop, 1 Found Deceased

CADDO MILLS, Texas (KTVT) — Four live sheep and one deceased sheep were found hog-tied in the trunk of a Honda Civic during a traffic stop at the 3200 block of FM 36 in Caddo Mills on Saturday, July 17.

According to the SPCA of Texas, the sheep were “confined to and being transported in a cruel manner in the small trunk space without circulating airflow, which was believed to have exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Authorities believe the extremely high temperature caused them to overheat and lead to the death of one of the sheep.

The owner of the sheep was arrested at the scene, charged with Cruelty to Livestock Animals for “torture to livestock animals,” a state jail felony, and booked into the Hunt County Detention Center.

The sheep were taken to an offsite holding facility for veterinary care until they can be moved to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Equine/Livestock Center for ongoing care.

The live sheep were immediately treated for heat exhaustion by investigators and animal care staff.

Those sheep appear to otherwise be in good condition and were reportedly recently purchased by the individual prior to the alleged offense.

The SPCA of Texas’ Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator visited the offender in jail on Sunday, July 18, to perform an interview and at that time the owner agreed to surrender custody of the sheep to the SPCA of Texas.

The live sheep will be evaluated for adoption or placement on a case-by-case basis.

