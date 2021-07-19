Crews responding to 3-alarm fire in West Oakland with ‘multiple’ structures burned

CNN - Regional

By KGO Staff

OAKLAND, California (KGO) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire in Oakland early Monday morning, just two blocks away from the West Oakland BART station.

The fire sparked just after 5:30 a.m. at a vacant property at 9th and Chester streets, according to Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman.

The fire then spread to two other properties.

Residents in the area have been evacuated.

The Oakland Fire Department says at least three buildings were damaged in the fire.

As of 6:45 a.m., the fire was still considered an “active scene.”

It’s unclear how the fire started.

No one was hurt in the fire, but seven people were displaced from their homes, fire officials told ABC7.

