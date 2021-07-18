North Carolina wildlife biologists urge communities to become ‘BearWise’

CNN - Regional

By Andrew James

Click here for updates on this story

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission (NCWRC) are encouraging neighborhoods to become BearWise certified after a bear was illegally shot and killed in Buncombe County this past week.

“We really want to encourage people to leave the bears alone,” said Ashley Hobbs with NC Wildlife. “Don’t feed them, don’t treat them as pets and let them be wild animals.”

A Buncombe County man is facing charges after officials said he shot and killed a bear on his neighbor’s property.

The BearWise program teaches communities how to prevent problems with bears. The program focuses on the six BearWise basics:

1. Never feed or approach bears 2. Secure food, garbage and recycling 3. Remove bird feeders when bears are active 4. Never leave pet food out 5. Clean and store grills 6. Let neighbors know when bears are in the area

“We live in a beautiful place that bears love and people love, so we’re going to have some interactions,” said NC Wildlife biologist Justin McVey. “There’s no reason that we can’t coexist.”

Two Asheville neighborhoods, a Black Mountain neighborhood and the Town of Highlands are BearWise certified. The BearWise program was created in 2018 as a joint effort between 15 states.

“They have made a commitment to secure attractants, educate their residents and kind of track bear activity around the neighborhood so they can let their neighbors know what’s going on,” Hobbs explained.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.