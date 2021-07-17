Kentucky riverboat freed from sand bar

CNN - Regional

By ALEX HEIDER

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The US Coast Guard confirms to News4 that the cruise ship, American Jazz, has been dislodged from the sandbar it had been stuck on.

For over a week, the ship had been stuck on a sandbar on Lake Barkley in Kentucky. The ship was headed for Nashville from Memphis when it got stuck. Late last week, the Coast Guard was able to get most of the passengers off the ship.

“The vessel became off course and routed itself on the left descending bank. Original efforts to try and remove the vessel with the passengers on board proved unsuccessful so right now the company and the United States Coast Guard are developing additional plans to move forward to keep passengers and crews safe,’ said Lt. Nolan. – Lt. John Nolan with Marine Safety Unit Paducah told us last week.

The riverboat is on its way to Nashville according to American Cruise Lines.

