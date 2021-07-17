Bluebird Cafe reopens it’s doors

CNN - Regional

By REBECCA CARDENAS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — As if no time had passed at all, the line was wrapped around the sidewalk at The Bluebird Café Friday, filled with eager music lovers hoping to get a spot at its first show in 16 months.

The wait was finally over. “It’s been 532 days since my last show at The Bluebird,” local songwriter Adam Conner said.

People from all over the country only started their wait Friday night. “We’re kind of waiting hoping to get in,” Kara O’Neal, visiting from California, said. “We’re totally going to do it, because of the fact this is The Bluebird Café. we traveled all this way to get here.”

Others from closer by, waited a really long time. “It’s really been difficult to get through without being able to be at The Bluebird,” Conner said. “It’s really become a second home to me.”

“It has been a mixture of terror and excitement,” Erica Wallom Nichols The Bluebird’s general manger, said. It was an emotional night, and not just for the employees. “It will be that’s why I’m wearing sunglasses,” Conner laughed.

“I thank everybody for loving the music in our town and for supporting all of us,” Wallom Nichols said. “We’re back.”

