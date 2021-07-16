Man shot and killed at Government Street gas station
By Web Staff
MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Police detectives in Mobile are searching for clues in yet another homicide case.
The Mobile Police Department said that at about 8:46 p.m. Thursday officers were dispatched to the Speed Stop gas station at 1891 Government St. after receiving a report that someone had been shot.
Upon their arrival, officers discovered a male who had been shot. Police said the adult male victim died as a result of his injuries.
At the scene, FOX10 News observed officers placing down evidence markers as bystanders looked on. One witness said an individual ran from a vehicle and that person was later found behind the Speed Stop a short time later.
Police ask anyone who has information pertaining to the case to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
Police detectives in Mobile are searching for clues in yet another homicide case.” “Yet another”?
They make it sound like a murder in Mobile AL, population almost 200,000, is rare or noteworthy. Oh, right, I remember, every gas of a shooting now has to be treated like it is an outrageous new act of insanity caused by those terrible horrible guns. Has to fit the narrative. Seriously, what other possible explanation could there be for CNN to have an article with this first line, which truly makes no logical sense?