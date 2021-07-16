Man granted probation after firing shots toward Highlands Elementary in 2019

CNN - Regional

By Chris Oberholtz

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — A man that got into a shootout with police outside a Shawnee Mission school has been sentenced.

Johnson County District Court Judge Neil B. Foth sentenced Dylan Ruffin to 36 months of probation with placement at the Johnson County Adult Residential Center. If he violates probation, he can then be sentenced to 48 months behind bars.

Foth fired several shots towards Highlands Elementary in 2019. When he was confronted by police, Ruffin pointed a gun at officers, and they fired at him. He was hit but survived.

That shootout on March 1 had parents shielding their children outside the school located at 6200 Roe Ave., in Mission.

In May, Ruffin pleaded guilty to three charges. He was facing up to 10 years in prison.

