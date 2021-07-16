‘Highest I’ve Ever Climbed On Earth’: Astronaut Scott Kelly Celebrates Wedding Anniversary On Colorado’s Mount Bierstadt

CNN - Regional

By Raetta Holdman

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — You would think after spending nearly a year in space, everything else you did would be pretty blase. That’s not the case for former astronaut Scott Kelly who spent 520 days looking down on the Earth.

But his sense of adventure brought him to Colorado where he posted a picture of himself and his wife on Facebook Thursday after they climbed Mt. Bierstadt.

In the post he wrote, “In space I enjoyed looking down at rugged mountain ranges below. Yesterday, I got a new perspective, although from a lower altitude, but the highest I’ve ever climbed here on Earth.”

He said he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary on Mt. Bierstadt at 14,065 feet.

“We did it. We climbed our first fourteener yesterday,” Kelly’s wife, Amiko, wrote on Facebook. “There are 58 of them here in Colorado. And Scott suggests we do a new one every anniversary.”

“So, one down 57 to go.” According to the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, Mt. Bierstadt was the second most hiked 14er in the state last year.

