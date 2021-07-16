Family of Roberto Zielinski speaks after MPD releases bodycam footage of fatal police shooting

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Milwaukee police on Friday, July 16, released body camera footage from the day an officer killed 49-year-old Roberto Zielinski on the city’s south side.

It happened May 30 around 10:30 p.m. near 29th and Cleveland.

Milwaukee police say officers arrived at the home, heard shots and saw an armed man, identified as Zielinski, on the front porch. Police say he went to the back porch and fired more shots. Authorities said officers gave verbal commands to drop the gun, and Zielinski refused.

One officer, a 47-year-old veteran with more than six years of service, shot and killed Zielinski on the porch.

Zielinski’s family is accusing the police department of selective editing as other neighbors’ accounts of what happened differ from the police report.

