Coroner: Diver recovered from Ohio River near LG&E facility identified as 19-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A body has been recovered from an LG&E facility after a diver went missing, police confirmed Friday morning.

The coroner identified him as Jaxxyn Lee Wood, 19, of Owensboro, Kentucky. The cause of death was listed as “consistent with drowning.”

The diver disappeared in the Ohio River Thursday while working on a job for LG&E at its Mill Creek Station in southwest Jefferson County. Firefighters and paramedics were notified around 1 p.m.

A spokesperson for LG&E said Wood was part of a two-person team from a contract company. It is believed that the diver was working in the Ohio River and the other individual was monitoring from the shore.

At some point, officials said the worker on land lost contact with Wood. His body was discovered sometime last night.

According to the company, the diver was inspecting one of the intakes and screens.

It’s still unclear exactly what led to Wood drowning. LMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

