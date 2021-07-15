Lake Oroville water levels expected to fall so low, hydro-power plant may shut down

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BUTTE COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Due to worsening drought conditions in Northern California, officials will likely have to close the power plant at Lake Oroville because of its low water levels.

It would be the first time that dry conditions have forced the plant to close.

Lake Oroville is the state’s second-largest reservoir. The water there is pumped through underground facilities to generate electricity.

At full capacity, it’s enough to power 800,000 homes. However, state officials say that if the water is too low, the turbines won’t be able to turn.

Lake Oroville is considered full at 900 feet. As of Tuesday, it’s at 668 feet, according to KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan.

In about two weeks, water levels are expected to fall to around 647 feet, which would be the record low for Lake Oroville. Last time the lake was that low was November 2014.

The power plant shuts down once the lake reaches 640 feet — which may happen the week of Aug. 1, Finan said. From there, it’ll continue to drop until Northern California is back in the rain season.

Lake Oroville isn’t the only reservoir sitting low in Northern California. Folsom Lake is at 27% capacity, Lake Shasta is at 36% capacity, and New Melones is at 48% capacity.

Statewide, 50 counties are under a drought emergency, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked all California residents to voluntarily curb their water use by 15%.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.