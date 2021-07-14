CT to reduce state tax on beer
By ROB POLANSKY
BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut plans to reduce its state tax on beer.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference to announce it.
Details about the reduction have yet to be released.
Lamont’s news conference is set for 2:45 p.m. at the Thomas Hooker Brewery in Bloomfield.
