Man smeared feces on Black Lives Matter sign outside home

By Aaron Thomas

HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina (WRAL) — Police said Monday that they’re searching for a man who snatched a Black Lives Matter sign from the yard of a Holly Springs home and left the sign on the front porch smeared with feces.

The incident, which was captured by a doorbell camera, occurred at about 1 a.m. Thursday on Wellspring Drive.

The perpetrator is described as a taller white man weighing 250 to 300 pounds. He has red or auburn hair, side burns and a full beard.

Police said they are investigating the case as a possible hate crime.

David Ngo lives in Holly Springs and said he’s saddened by the news of what happened to his neighbor.

“It’s a super-cowardly act, that’s for sure,” Ngo said.

“As Americans, we still try to hide the fact that there’s a terrible history that comes with racism,” Ngo said. “It’s still alive and well.”

The man who lives at the home where the incident occurred said that, as the only Black family living on his street, he’s never been disrespected like this before.

He shared the doorbell video in hopes the culprit is caught.

“If you have a difference of opinion, you can just talk to somebody about it,” Ngo said.

Ngo’s wife, Kia Ngo, said they refuse to let the perpetrator’s actions keep them from expressing their beliefs.

She ordered similar signs to post in her yard.

“When it took place, we were actually on the phone talking about it, and I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s order,'” she said. “We actually wanted to order like 20 [signs] and line them up everywhere.”

