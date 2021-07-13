Kansas City to promote all-gender restrooms at city facilities

CNN - Regional

By Chris Oberholtz

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The city is taking more steps to create safe and inclusive spaces for Kansas City’s LGBTQ community.

City Manager Brian Platt signed an administrative regulation this week to promote single occupancy or all-gender restroom facilities in newly constructed and renovated restrooms on city-owned properties.

“Kansas City is for everyone. Our employees and visitors should be able to comfortably use a restroom in a city-owned facility, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression,” Platt said.

The regulation was approved by City Council last month.

The new guideline says any newly built city-owned facilities should provide single occupancy, all-gender restroom, shower, and locker facilities where feasible. When existing city-owned facilities undertake significant renovations, those same guidelines exist. Additionally, changing tables, urinals and access to essential hygiene products should be included in newly constructed and renovated facilities where feasible.

“The adoption of an all-gender bathroom policy is another step the City has taken in the fight for inclusivity and equality for all residents. This policy will help ensure that not only our LGBTQ+ community feels safe, but it also provides access to hygiene products and changing tables to promote dignity and security for individuals and families. It was my honor to work with my colleagues Councilman (Eric) Bunch and Mayor (Quinton) Lucas, as well as City Manager Platt, the LGBTQ Commission and KC Proud to get this passed,” said Councilwoman Andrea Bough.

The City Architect will conduct an inventory of all existing city-owned facility restrooms, locker rooms, and showers and identify which can reasonably and feasibly be designated as all-gender spaces.

“This is more than a policy, this is an act of radical support and represents the city’s commitment to the visibility, inclusion, and safety of Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ community,” said Moon Glasgow Brown, LGBTQ Commission Chair.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.