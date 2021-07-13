High school athletic trainer provided teens alcohol before fatal crash: Officials

CNN - Regional

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A Montgomery County high school athletic trainer has been charged with providing liquor to underage students who were then involved in a fatal accident.

Kelsey Martin, 35, of Pottstown has been charged with six counts of furnishing liquor to a minor, District Attorney Kevin Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich announced Tuesday.

In the early hours of August 10, 2020, authorities said 18-year-old Louis Carbajal was killed in a one-car crash on South Hanover Street in North Coventry Township, Chester County.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Connor Quinn, was charged with homicide by vehicle-DUI.

Authorities said their investigation revealed the two young men and two others, also 18-year-old males, had been drinking at Martin’s house prior to the crash.

The District Attorney’s Office said Martin knew the teens because of her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School where several of them had been athletes.

According to the criminal complaint, Martin admitted she sat in the back of her house with the four teens, drank with them and supplied them with beer.

One of the males told investigators they drank with Martin for a few hours, until around 5 a.m.

The complaint states that one of the males needed to be woken up and helped to the vehicle due to his level of intoxication.

According to officials, Martin had supplied two of the young men with alcohol on a previous occasion. One of the teens said it happened after they had graduated. The teen said he and another slept over at her home during that occasion.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 12.

