FD: Three people dead after fire breaks out at mobile home in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WLWT) — Three people are dead after being pulled from a fire at a mobile home in West Chester Tuesday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. when West Chester Fire & EMS Chief Rick Prinz said a police officer on patrol saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home on Erie Circle and called it in.

Officials found three people — described only as adults — inside and pulled them from the home.

Crews performed CPR on all three people before taking them to nearby hospitals.

Two victims were taken to West Chester Hospital and one to Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital.

All three succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead shortly after.

Their names are not been released at this time.

One West Chester firefighter was also transported for heat exhaustion.

Prinz said early investigation indicates the fire started in the back bedroom. While most of the structure is intact, part of one room and a side wall is missing, according to authorities.

The West Chester Fire Department is asking the state fire marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.

