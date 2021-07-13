Skip to Content
Deputies searching for man who walked away from Marion County Transition Center

By Web Staff

    MARION COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who walked away from the transition center on Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says Kevin Ceciliani, 33, walked away from the facility at about 7:22 p.m. He was in custody for a probation violation. Ceciliani is described as a white man with brown eyes and black hair who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ceciliani’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5032. The transition center is not a jail; it is a facility that provides minimum-security supervision over adults in custody as they prepare to re-enter public life when they are released.

