Powerful storm rips roof off mobile home in Queen Creek with family inside

By KTVK/KPHO Staff

QUEEN CREEK, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — A Queen Creek family is feeling thankful that everyone is OK, after their roof collapsed and was torn off by winds during Saturday night’s powerful storm.

The family was actually inside when the monsoon storm blew through the area. The winds were so strong they ripped the roof right off their mobile home, right over their heads. Rain came pouring in and debris scattered everywhere.

Homeowner Dakota Rasmussen described what happened. “We cooked dinner, laid the kids down, got in bed, started trying to go to sleep. Then power went out,” he recalled. “As they were going back to sleep, a big gust hit, and the top of the roof peeled off. And as it peeled off, I got the kids up and got them into our bedroom.”

“The inside of the roof started collapsing down,” he continued. “Water and everything started coming down inside the house.”

The violence of the storm left a big mess behind, and left the family shaken.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” said Rasmussen. “It’s a home that we lived in, and now that it’s gone, we don’t know where we’re going to start at. Everything’s going to be new.”

The damage is severe and the repairs are unimaginable. “I don’t even know what to estimate it at. It could be anywhere form 10 to 20 to 30 thousand. Everything inside is completely destroyed,” he said.

Rasmussen says he’s just grateful his family managed to escape unharmed.

“The kids and wife were pretty scared. Me? it was more of a protective instinct to get them to safety,” he said. “Saving them, that’s the only thing that mattered. The house, the belongings, everything is immaterial to me. it can be replaced, but my family can not.”

Right now the family of four and their dogs and cats are staying with friends.

