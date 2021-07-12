Man says he doesn’t have ride to doc after tree destroys truck

CNN - Regional

By Terrance Kelly

Click here for updates on this story

SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia (WGCL) — An early morning driver on I-285 is lucky to be alive after a tree came crashing in the middle of the highway.

It happened on I-285 eastbound near the Northside Drive exit in Sandy Springs on Monday just after 2 a.m.

Paul Gregg said he was driving home when a driver in front of him swerved. Moments later, parts of the tree landed on his truck.

The tree hit Gregg’s windshield and damaged a significant portion of the front part of his truck.

Gregg said he just purchased the older-model truck six months ago, and he only has liability insurance coverage on the truck because of the age of the vehicle. “I don’t know what to do. I can’t get to the doctor.”

An officer at the scene told Gregg to contact the Georgia Department of Transportation, however, the officer said assistance from GDOT is not likely since the accident was “an act of nature”.

Police and GDOT officials shut down several lanes to clear the debris off the highway.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.