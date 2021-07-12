K9 found $1 million worth of meth, fentanyl pills found in car hauler

CNN - Regional

By Jessica Goodman

PRESCOTT, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says their K9 Deputies detected over one million dollars worth of meth and fentanyl pills found in a van used as a car transport service on July 7.

Last Wednesday, K9 Deputies were assisting with traffic enforcement along the I-17 near Cordes Junction. YCSO stopped a semi truck transporting a load of cars for “routine equipment violations.” Deputies noticed there were some issues with their paperwork. The K9 Deputy, Haddie, searched the cars and found some drugs.

In a toolbox, according to YCSO, one of their deputies along with Haddie, found 203 pounds of packaged meth and 28,000 fentanyl pills.

“We know drug traffickers like to get creative, but this is just an example of how nothing gets past our deputies or our dogs,” said Sheriff David Rhodes, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. The investigation is being taken over by PANT (Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking).

