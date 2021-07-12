Indiana woman paralyzed in ATV crash walks down aisle on wedding day, against odds

CNN - Regional

By Demie Johnson

DECATUR, Indiana (WISH) — An Indiana woman overcame all the odds when she walked down the aisle at her wedding on Saturday. Brittney Bedwell was told she would never walk again after she was paralyzed in an ATV crash.

The crash changed her life and almost ruined the big moment she had always dreamed of.

“It was really important to me because I got to watch my sisters walk down the aisle with him, and I knew I wanted to do that, so I had to push myself even harder,” said Bedwell.

After the crash, Bedwell spent the next several months in the hospital. She had multiple surgeries and even fought off serious infection.

“A doctor told me that I was never going to walk again, and I didn’t want to believe that, and I did for a while and I had depression and anxiety but once I got over that, I just woke up one day and I just like started feeling some stuff in my legs and I knew that it wasn’t over,” said Bedwell.

Little did she know, it was only just beginning. In the months following, she gained strength in physical therapy and her now-husband, Glen, proposed at the hospital. She said so much of her progress has been even more mental than physical.

“I have my kids, I have my husband and I have my family and friends and they’re all in my corner so I’m pushing for them because they’re pushing for me,” she said.

Her story of success doesn’t stop here, she may have met her prince charming, but now she’s ready for the happily ever after.

“I already have therapy line up for next week, so I’m getting out of this chair,” said Bedwell.

Bedwell was also told because of her injury she wouldn’t be able to have kids again. She’s now four months pregnant.

