Milwaukee prepares to host first NBA Finals game in 50 years

CNN - Regional

By Gabriella Bachara

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — It’s the Milwaukee Bucks’ turn to have home court advantage, an advantage the Bucks President said the team could very much use after losing the first two games of the NBA Finals in Phoenix.

It’s also an advantage for the city, as tourists arrive for game three against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

New Jersey native and longtime Bucks fan, Matt Bernardo, spent the better part of his Saturday driving to Milwaukee for game three of the NBA Finals.

“A lot of traffic, a lot of being tired at 2 a.m., but it was definitely worth it for what I’m seeing right now,” Bernardo said.

Bernardo’s first stop in Milwaukee was the Deer District, where he’ll return tomorrow night with a ticket to get inside Fiserv Forum. He said he spent about $700.

“It’s our opportunity to put on a show,” Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin said.

Feigin said the organization is using the platform draw in more fans from around the world.

“We think this is one of the greatest commercials, not just for our team on a global platform, but for the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin,” Feigin said.

He added that making it this far in the season is just as rewarding for the city and its fans as it is for the players on the court.

“This market is about one-tenth the size of Phoenix, but yet so authentic, so community-oriented, and so behind our Bucks team,” Feigin said.

It’s not an opportunity that comes around very often.

“He remembers the first one,” Sue Hanser said while referring to her husband.

It’s been more than fifty years since the Bucks last reached the finals.

“It’s fun to see everybody get together and root for one thing,” Hanser said.

The Hanser’s think the key to beating the Suns is simple.

“Score more points,” Jim Hanser said.

As Feigin mentioned, the Bucks are preparing to put on a show for fans Sunday night. He hinted that there are some surprises for those watching the game inside Fiserv Forum and out on the Plaza.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.