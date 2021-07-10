‘PIG-apalooza’ adoption event has over 30 pigs & piglets looking for a farm to call home

CNN - Regional

By Kari Barrows

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A unique animal adoption event is taking place in the mountains this weekend.

Asheville Humane Society is hosting the 2nd Annual Pig-apalooza Adoption Event on July 10 and July 12 at the offsite barnyard location (55 Clover Lane, Black Mountain) of Asheville Humane Society. From 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. the animal rescue will showcase over 30 pigs and piglets looking for families and farms of their very own. Asheville Humane says they hope to get all animals adopted out on Saturday, but if not, they’ll be back out on Sunday.

The organization says adoption fees are waived both days for approved adopters of these ‘splendid swines.’ Since the pigs will be available to take home that same day, Asheville Humane asks that anyone interested in adopting please bring appropriate means of transport (large crate, trailer, etc.).

Refreshments for humans and pig enrichment items will be provided.

