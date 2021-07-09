North Texans Come Together To Help Veteran, Family After House Burns Down

CNN - Regional

By Kennedi Walker

GRANBURY, Texas (KTVT) — Air Force veteran Rick Dailey is picking up the pieces of his life after his Granbury home burned down last month.

“We’ve accumulated a lot of different stuff from places that we’ve been throughout my military career and 90% of that was lost in the fire,” SSgt. Rick Dailey said.

Three bedrooms two bathrooms and a lifetime a memories were all destroyed from fire that started from his dryer.

Pieces of debris lay where the home sat for more than 20 years. Thursday afternoon he watched as what’s left got demolished.

“I’d never wish it on my worst enemy,” Dailey said. “It’s a process that you’ll go through lots of different emotions.”

Luckily he and his family weren’t there when it went up in flames, but he lost two dogs and his cat.

But soon after the horrific incident, heartbreak turned to hope.

Kelli Martin is the president of Operation Red White and Blue which helps veterans in need.

With her help and dozens of other kind people, they’ve raised more than $8,000.

“I told him people want to serve,” Martin said. “People want to help and because he has put so much effort into helping other veterans in our community, it’s come around back to him.

Martin has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money.

Dailey says he’s overwhelmed with gratitude and he says the generosity gives him faith moving forward.

“I’m a firm believer in God, and that God has a plan, and this is a piece of his plan,” Dailey said.

