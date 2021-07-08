Man charged with vandalizing statue of Christopher Columbus in Lancaster

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A man has been charged with vandalizing a statue of Christopher Columbus in Lancaster.

Police documents say Francisco Rodriguez Jr., 34, knocked down the statue and damaged the bust on Lennox Avenue between the evening on June 29 and the morning of June 30.

Damage to the statue was estimated at $7,868.

Rodriguez is also accused of other vandalism including:

Throwing bricks through the front glass doors of the Lancaster County Courthouse. Throwing bricks through the front glass doors of the Probation Office on East King Street. Damage to the doors totaled around $1,500, according to the police document.

Police said Rodriguez is homeless.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.