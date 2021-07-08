Friends remember man killed over the holiday weekend

CNN - Regional

By Stephen Moody

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Just days after his tragic death, friends of John Walter are remembering who he was, and what he meant to the community. He was a family man known by everyone on Dauphin Island.

And he always had a goal to make everyone around him smile.

“He brought a lot of energy to our energy to our worship services,” said Church of the Island Campus Pastor David Tippens

It was at Church of The Island where Walter worshipped. And at any given service, you could spot him playing the drums in the band.

Walter died Sunday following a fireworks accident on Dauphin Island. Tippens recalled where he was when he got the news.

“I was about two blocks away at the beach side when we saw the ambulance. My friend called and told me what had happened. I found out by his wife Caroline,” Tippens said.

Above all, Walter will be remembered best for his smile.

“I believe he would be best remembered just for his child like heart. His ability to communicate and make anyone feel comfortable,” Tippens said.

There’s no word yet on funeral arrangements. However, many people in the area are leaving kind words and condolences on the church’s social media pages.

