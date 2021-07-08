Deputies: Woman was overdosing as her children wandered away

CNN - Regional

By WALA Staff

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — A Bon Secour woman faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after deputies said her children wandered away from home while she overdosed.

Investigators were called to Newbury Lane on Wednesday after getting a report that a woman was overdosing with a needle in her arm.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a naked one-year-old child and a four-year-old about 100 yards away from their home.

Investigators went into the home and found 30-year-old Forest Denise Harris. They said she had no clue where her kids were.

Harris refused medical attention and was taken to the Baldwin County Jail.

The Department of Human Resources was called and will be working with the family to find the children somewhere to live.

