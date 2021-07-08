Crews rescue 2 people after tree crashes into home in west Baltimore, fire union says

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Two people were rescued after a large tree crashed into a home amid a storm in west Baltimore, the city fire union said.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the 3100 block of Baker Street on Wednesday and rescued the occupants from the second floor of the home using ground ladders.

Emergency crews are evaluating the occupants for injuries, officials said.

A building inspector has been requested to determine if the house is safe.

