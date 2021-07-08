Coroner releases cause of death for woman found unresponsive on Holiday World ride

CNN - Regional

By Marina Fraire

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA CLAUS, Indiana (WLKY) — The cause of death has been released involving the Ohio woman who died on a roller coaster at Holiday World last month.

The coroner listed three causes of death for Dawn Jankovic, 47, including severe internal blood loss, the tearing of an artery and force from the roller coaster.

On June 4, Jankovic was found unconscious when The Voyage roller coaster completed a ride and returned to a station at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

After Jankovic was found unconscious, she was treated by Holiday World emergency medical technicians before an ambulance transported her to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, where she died.

Holiday world officials issued a statement saying their hearts go to her family, adding that the ride was closed for inspection last month, but no problems were found with the ride.

The theme park is located in the Spencer County town of Santa Claus, about 35 miles east of Evansville. It opened for its 75th season on May 15.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.