Convicted murderer apologizes to family of deputy he killed

By Rebekka Schramm

GAINESVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) — During the sentencing hearing for three convicted teenage killers, the confessed triggerman apologized to the loved ones of the Hall County deputy he killed.

Deputy Blane Dixon, 28, was killed on July 7, 2019, when he got into a shootout with Hector Garcia-Solis, then 17, one of four teenagers who had just burglarized a pawn shop, stealing several weapons, according to testimony.

Garcia-Solis was injured in the shootout and was hospitalized. The deputy died of his injuries, leaving behind a wife and two young children.

Before a packed courtroom Thursday, Garcia-Solis, now 19, took the stand to apologize to the loved ones of Deputy Dixon.

“For the pain that I’ve put on y’all, it doesn’t ever leave me,” said Garcia-Solis as he appeared to cry. “The pain that I’ve put on you — his mother, his father, his wife, his children, his brothers and sisters in blue, his friends outside. I’ve put such pain on them and I just can’t ever get over what I’ve done to him.”

Last week, a jury found Garcia-Solis and two other defendants — London Clements and Eric Velazquez – guilty of Dixon’s murder. They face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A fourth suspect, Brayan Omar Cruz, testified against the others and will be tried separately.

Right now, the late deputy’s loved ones are testifying about the impact the murder has had on their lives and the lives of his children.

